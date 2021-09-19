Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature 14.6-inch OLED display – report

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906B) will have a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have 2 960 x 1 848px resolution (that’s a 16:10 aspect ratio), reports GSMArena.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

The tablet will be powered by an 11 500 mAh battery and will come with 45W fast charging support.

The panel on the Tab S8 Ultra is an OLED display, although, the base Tab S8 will feature a TFT panel.

In addition, the Tab S8+ will also sport an OLED panel while every model is expected to feature support for 120Hz high refresh rate.