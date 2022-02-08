Samsung Galaxy Watch4's new update brings more health features

In a bid to empower users to reach their goals with enhanced health and wellness features, tech giant Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced a new update to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Users can expect new improvements like advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching programme and new body composition insights.

"We understand the growing needs of smartwatch users and are committed to guiding our Galaxy Watch4 series community on their unique wellness journeys with our latest update," Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. "We are excited to continue this effort as part of our wider initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations," Yoon added. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to customise their look with upgraded watch faces and a new line of stylish straps.

The latest body composition update gives users even more insight into their health progress. Samsung Health will also be providing body composition insights powered by Centr, a digital fitness programme curated by Chris Hemsworth, to help users transform their health, fitness and mindset. In addition, Galaxy Watch4 users will receive a 30-day trial for full and unrestricted access to Centr.

Building on Galaxy Watch4's robust sleep tracking capabilities, the new sleep coaching programme helps users develop better sleep habits. By tracking sleep patterns over seven days and completing two related sleep surveys, the programme assigns one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user's sleep type. Then, it will guide users through a four to a five-week coaching programme that includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to support users as they work towards improving their sleep quality.