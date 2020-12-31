Samsung introduces HDR10+ adaptive feature on new QLED TVs

New Delhi - Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will be supported in its TVs, which improves the HDR10+ viewing experience in customers homes regardless of the lighting conditions.

HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode and adapts to brighter rooms so customers can enjoy a true cinematic experience with HDR10+ movies and TV programs in any environment at home.

HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung's upcoming QLED TV products, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers' at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world," said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimisation and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience.