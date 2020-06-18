Samsung launches app to measure blood pressure with wearable device

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, said Thursday that it has launched an application to measure blood pressure with its wearable device.

The Samsung Health Monitor app has launched here, following its clearance by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety earlier this year, the company said in a statement.

The users of Samsung's wearable device, Galaxy Watch Active 2, can access the app from Thursday, Samsung said. To monitor blood pressure, users are required to first calibrate blood pressure with a traditional cuff.

They will need to calibrate their device at least every four weeks to ensure accuracy. Then users will be able to measure blood pressure through pulse wave analysis with wrist sensors of the wearable device. The app analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine blood pressure.

It requires Galaxy smartphone, which runs Android 7.0 or above, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 or upcoming Galaxy Watch devices to be paired. The measurement results can be synced to the app on the Samsung Galaxy phone.