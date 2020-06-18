Samsung launches app to measure blood pressure with wearable device
Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, said Thursday that it has launched an application to measure blood pressure with its wearable device.
The Samsung Health Monitor app has launched here, following its clearance by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety earlier this year, the company said in a statement.
The users of Samsung's wearable device, Galaxy Watch Active 2, can access the app from Thursday, Samsung said. To monitor blood pressure, users are required to first calibrate blood pressure with a traditional cuff.
They will need to calibrate their device at least every four weeks to ensure accuracy. Then users will be able to measure blood pressure through pulse wave analysis with wrist sensors of the wearable device. The app analyzes the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine blood pressure.It requires Galaxy smartphone, which runs Android 7.0 or above, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 or upcoming Galaxy Watch devices to be paired. The measurement results can be synced to the app on the Samsung Galaxy phone.
Electrocardiogram tracking will also be supported on the Samsung Health Monitor app here during the third quarter of this year.
“The launch of the Samsung Health Monitor app demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to providing accessible and convenient healthcare for all by integrating advanced hardware and best-in-class software technology,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re delighted that Galaxy Watch Active2 users in Korea can now access the new app and receive insights to help them manage their health. We look forward to expanding the app to all future Galaxy Watch products.”