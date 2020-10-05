Samsung launches new home cinema projector 'Premiere' as millions remain inside homes

Seoul/New Delhi - Samsung Electronics on Monday launched its new home cinema projector amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend in South Korea. Called The Premiere, Samsung's latest 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector comes in two models, with the high-end LSP9T priced at 7.49 million won ($6,430) and the standard LSP7T selling at 4.49 million won, reports Yonhap news agency. The home theater projector was first unveiled on September 2 at Samsung's virtual press conference event "Life Unstoppable." The flagship LSP9T delivers up to a 130-inch screen with 4K picture quality using triple laser technology and boasts a maximum brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens, according to the company. Samsung said the Premiere is one of its lifestyle TV products that reflects users' lifestyle and living patterns.

The company's lifestyle TV line-up currently includes the Serif, a home decor-focused TV, and the Terrace, an outdoor TV.

Samsung in June launched a new portfolio of 2020 lifestyle televisions, The Serif and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line, with premium features in India.

The Serif comes in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch - for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively.

Samsung also recently released The Frame.

"The Frame is designed to turn your TV into a piece of elegantly framed art, enhancing your space and expressing your style. Mounted on the wall, the 2020 The Frame TV has a design that looks like a real picture frame to blend into your living room. Enjoy your home like a gallery. Art Mode displays beautiful art on your TV when it is off. You can discover over 1,200 artworks through the Art Store. A mounted Samsung The Frame TV is turned off and displaying art in Art Mode so it looks just like a real picture frame, creating a personal mini gallery,“ said Samsung on their website.

“Our Quantum Dot technology delivers a 100% color volume for vivid picture, while Dual LED technology increases contrast. You can see realistic color even at wide angles.”

