Samsung launches upgraded The Wall display

Samsung Electronics said on Monday it has launched the new model of its commercial microLED display product, the Wall, in global markets with upgraded features. Samsung, the world's largest TV vendor, said the new modular display comes with enhanced micro artificial intelligence (AI) processor for better upscaling function.

It also applied an emitting device 40 percent smaller than existing models to deliver better gradation and perfect black, reports Yonhap news agency. The latest Wall also supports 8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 4-picture by picture feature that splits the screen to show four different content. The South Korean tech giant said the thickness of the new Wall is cut to nearly half compared with its previous model, adding that the product is easier to install.

It can be installed in a concave or convex shape, in S or L shape and on the ceiling. The South Korean technology giant Samsung in 2019 introduced its modular MicroLED display ‘The Wall' in India that can stretch your imagination with its 146-inch, 219-inch, 292-inch screen sizes, costing you anywhere between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 12 crore, excluding taxes. 'The Wall' optimises picture quality scene-by-scene, regardless of the original source resolution due to its Quantum Processor Flex enabled with the AI picture quality engine.

Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyses millions of image data to automatically calibrate the original low resolution image according to the display. It can be connected to any operating system through a physical HDMI input, thus providing ease of usage to the customers. When the screen is not used, the ambient mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customisable pictures with digital frames - that best suit the homeowner''s tastes. The Wall brings a new level of immersive viewing and ensures consumers can experience never seen before picture quality in the comfort of their homes, with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology, Samsung said.