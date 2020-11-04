Samsung likely to supply Exynos chips to Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO

Seoul - Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to supply smartphone Exynos-based application processor (AP) to Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO in 2021.

According to a report in BusinessKorea, Samsung LSI Business Division has started to reduce the supply of Exynos chipsets to Samsung's wireless business division (ostensibly the smartphone unit) due to low profit margins and has been seeking new customers.

The report said that Xiaomi and OPPO sought Exynos chipsets as they need more processors in order to expand production in light of Huawei's woes.

“The Exynos 1080 reportedly uses the Coretex A78 CPU from ARM of the United Kingdom, which performs 20 percent better than its predecessor, and the Mali G78 GPU, which shows a 25 percent better performance than its predecessor. Industry sources say that the 1080 AP outperforms Qualcomm's flagship AP Snapdragon 865. In early 2021, Samsung will release the Exynos 2100,” said the BusinessKorea report.

The Exynos AP had been mostly used for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones until the mid-2010s.