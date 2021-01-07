Samsung new TV accessibility features: Sign language zoom, caption moving and more

Samsung has announced new accessibility features for people with low vision or hearing issues. The tech giant confirmed all of its 2020 QLED and Neo QLED models will have new features including being able to zoom in on a sign language window, and moving captions to avoid blocking other text. Byungho Kim - from the company's social contribution centre in Suwon - said this week: "We don't want to exclude anyone. "Our technology is for everyone." As well as the 'Sign Language Zoom' and 'Caption Moving' features, CNET reports that Samsung also revealed the ability to invert colours on a menu.

While this leaves the video as it is, it makes it easier for people with low vision to see the options.

The firm added: "It looks simple but to enable this technology, we had to start by re-engineering the chipset."

The Learn Remote Control feature verbally lets users know what each button does on the remote, while SeeColors will let people who are colour blind see colours.

The UK's Royal National Institute of Blind People worked with Samsung on the new accessible TV sets.

And the organisation's director of services David Clark commented: "The feedback we've had from our customers has been absolutely incredible.

"It's the first time that blind and partly sighted people can use the whole of the smart TV independently."

Bang Showbiz Tech