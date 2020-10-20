Samsung ranks 5th in 'Best Global Brands 2020' list, Apple in the lead

Seoul - Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has become the fifth brand in the 'Best Global Brands 2020' list announced by Interbrand, a global brand consulting company.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google are the top 4 brands in the list, respectively.

Despite the challenging business environment brought on global companies by Covid-19 in 2020, Samsung saw a 2 per cent rise in brand value from $61.1 billion in 2019 to $62.3 billion this year.

The company said it ascended to the global top five in three years after reaching number six in the list of 'Best Global Brands 2017'.

"We started at number 43 with a brand value of $5.2 billion in 2000. This year, we stand among the top five with a brand value of $62.3 billion, which is a great accomplishment," said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.