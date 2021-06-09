Samsung unveils latest edition of 'The Frame TV'

New Delhi - Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its much-anticipated "The Frame TV 2021" with stunning and customisable bezel options.

The TV will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop in four screen sizes -- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12.

With the 2021 edition, users can select different colour bezels to complement their surroundings and the 2021 edition of the TV is 46 per cent thinner than the previous model.

"The new edition will surely be a connoisseur's delight, elevating the design of any living space," Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The TV offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables lifelike colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100 per cent colour volume for exceptional picture quality.

The TV also comes with the company's Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment.

It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections.

The TV now offers increased photo storage space, up from 500 megabytes earlier to 6 gigabytes, so you can store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

--IANS