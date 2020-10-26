Seagate 18TB EXOS & IRONWOLF: The future of hard drives

Remember the times when data could only be stored in computers? It was a world where people would not even imagine caring pocket-sized external hard drives on them. Well, those days are in the past as the world of technology with evolving inventions has put an end to that. Fast forward to 2020, and the technology, quality, size and capacity of hard drives has come a long way. Imagine telling the engineers at IBM’s lab back in the 50s that their invention would be pocket-size and store 3,774,873.6 times more data just 60 years later. The future has become larger and broader with the new 18TB EXOS & IRONWOLF. A few weeks ago, Seagate launched the new 18tb Exos and IronWolf models. These state-of-the art drives boast the brand new HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) technology which will see hard drive size reaching up to 80TB in the forthcoming years. Both new models will employ this technology. The Exos model will be targeted to Data Centres and Raid Arrays and Clusters with much larger emphasis on huge performance. The IronWolf will be more balanced in terms of performance, speed, reliability and price and will be suitable for a wide range of users and small to medium enterprises.

This 18TB powerhouse exhibits some excellent specifications. Running at 7200rpm, it propels the drive to 260mb/sec read and write speeds with a latency of only 4ms. Power consumption is low with an average power usage of 6w (test was performed measuring both high usage and ideal usage).

The Seagate IronWolf is equipped with dual-attached motors and RV sensors to guarantee steady performance of over a million hours power on time. It also comes with some great benefits from Seagate which includes a five-year warranty and three-year subscription to Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Plan which is covered around the world by Seagate authorized data recovery centres.

The price point on average in South Africa is around R11 000.00, however we expect this price to slowly come down in the forthcoming months as we have seen time and time again with new technology.

Overall, everyone who’s had their hands on the Seagate IronWolf 18TB hard drive seems to be impressive and we will certainly see these drives becoming more available and in use in our everyday lives.

With all the new tech innovations that have emerged over the years, from the smallest KBs to largest TB drives in various gadgets, it is without a doubt that the Seagate IronWolf has evolved in a huge way and surely there will be more to come as the future continues to unfold.

This review was provided by Geeks on Call. Geeks on Call is an IT solutions provider in the greater Johannesburg region.

