Should you wait another year for your next iPhone?

Johannesburg - Amid rising speculation surrounding details of the next iPhone, the question is, should you be first in line or wait a year for your next iPhone? iPhone fanatics and diehard fans who swear by the latest iPhone will undoubtedly get their taste of fresh Apple pie despite the naysayers.

However, for sceptics (err ehm, Android users) and those making queries about an iPhone purchase later this year, the decision may not be as simple. iPhones generally tend to score high in terms of camera quality, build, user-friendliness and ecosystem placement. In reality, it is difficult to find an unhappy iPhone user unless they've neglected an upgrade for several years. Amid a churning iPhone rumour mill, time will tell if the next iPhone will be worth the upgrade, as Apple tends to remain mum on specifications until launch day.

However, the rising speculations point to minor tweaks and upgrades to the next iconic device. Recently, IOL Wealth reported that the next iPhone Pro and Pro Max might be the only upcoming models to feature Apple's updated A16 chipset, alongside design tweaks. Dubbed the “iPhone 14” by Apple analysts, it has been reported that only the high-end models will feature the new chipset of the latest stable of devices. In contrast, base models are expected to include the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13.

It has also been reported that the new “i design” will replace the notch to reserve screen real estate and house the receiver, proximity sensor and facing camera. Despite this, while the A15 makes for a powerful chip, an iPhone released in 2022 sporting the same chip from a model launched last year means an even more dated chip in the year that follows. Meanwhile, suppose history around Apple Silicon, the company's System-on-Chip (SoC), is to be followed. In that case, 2023 will see the phone maker launch the “A17” chip.

Who really wants to buy an iPhone with a chipset two generations old? (Of course, Apple fiends will!) The next iPhone will no doubt see all-around upgrades. However, the current models offer superb camera functionality, display and responsiveness. While specifications are yet to be confirmed, unless Apple can pull a rabbit out of the hat with significant upgrades to other features, such as the camera, display and other gimmicks, aside from the next iPhone Pro and Pro Max, purchasing an older iPhone might provide the same satisfaction.

This is especially true given the iPhone 13 makes for a powerful device with a great camera and operating system. However, suppose you're willing to fork out the extra Randelas and are currently in the market for an ultra-premium smartphone. In that case, the next iPhone Pro and Pro Max will surely make your match. If you're considering buying your first iPhone, purchasing an iPhone 13 (or its bigger cousins, the Pro and Pro Max) after the launch of the next iPhone may not be a bad idea either.