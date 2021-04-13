Siri, when is the next Apple event? Siri says it will be on April 20

San Francisco - Apple's voice assistant Siri has apparently revealed that the company plans to hold an event on April 20, where it may launch new products including 2021 iPads.

If you ask Siri "When is the next Apple Event," it replies with "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

However, the company's website did not include any information about the event, suggesting the message had been added to Siri prematurely.

According to MacRumors, Siri is not providing the information in all instances and will in some cases simply refer you to Apple's website for information on events, but multiple editors and readers have seen the premature information across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac and HomePod.

Apple announced the iPad Pro in March last year and the latest models for 2021 are expected to arrive soon.