S.Korea military unveils 'robot chefs' to cut workload, improve meals

South Korea's military unveiled its novel line-up of "robot chefs" at a boot camp on Monday in an effort to lessen troops' workload and meet growing calls to improve daily meals. The kitchen has become the latest frontier for the military's tech-based operational strategy, as it seeks to enhance efficiency and safety in its personnel management amid concerns about possible troop shortages caused by the country's chronically low birthrate, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Since November 2021, the Army's 28th Recruit Training Regiment in Nonsan, 213 km south of Seoul, has been employing a series of robots capable of deep-frying, stir-frying, boiling and steaming food. The newly enlisted chefs have freed military cooks from manual labour or repetitive tasks and prevented accidental injuries, such as burns or musculoskeletal illnesses, military officials said. Cooking machines operating under standardised cooking procedures have also improved the quality of meals.

Earlier, the military came under fire for feeding its service members poorly. The "Generation-Z" troops, or those born between 1997 and the mid-2000s, vented their anger by uploading photos of their meals on social media. "I expect that the pilot deployment of the military cooking robots is expected to generate various outcomes, including the improvement in the quality of meals, less work burden for military chefs and prevention of safety accidents," Defence Minister Suh Wook was quoted as saying during his visit to the boot camp. For South Korea's 550,000-strong military, employing robots has become not a choice but a matter of necessity.