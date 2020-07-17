Smart devices to keep your house secure

Has the thought of beefing up your home with smart security devices ever crossed your mind? Well, if it hasn’t then this might be the time to consider that as the world of tech always has a room for upgrades with new smart devices. These devices will enhance how you live and even make your home safer.

Home should be a place where we should feel safe, however many have lost the sense of security in our current climate we find ourselves in. With these security devices, you can protect and monitor your property while home and away.

Ring Floodlight Cam



Protect your home with the world’s only motion-activated security camera with built-in floodlights, a siren alarm and two-way audio, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from anywhere. With object and facial detection, floodlight cam has the most advanced motion sensors in home security.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/ring-floodlight-cam/mdrf-5179-g940