Smart devices to keep your house secure
Has the thought of beefing up your home with smart security devices ever crossed your mind? Well, if it hasn’t then this might be the time to consider that as the world of tech always has a room for upgrades with new smart devices. These devices will enhance how you live and even make your home safer.
Home should be a place where we should feel safe, however many have lost the sense of security in our current climate we find ourselves in. With these security devices, you can protect and monitor your property while home and away.
Ring Floodlight Cam
Protect your home with the world’s only motion-activated security camera with built-in floodlights, a siren alarm and two-way audio, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from anywhere. With object and facial detection, floodlight cam has the most advanced motion sensors in home security.
D-Link Mini HD IP security camera Indoor Desk 1280 x 720 pixels
The Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera allows you to monitor, day or night, whether you are at home or away. Built-in night vision together with motion and sound detection, alerts you instantly when something unexpected happens, giving you extra peace of mind with the latest in home security cameras.
YI Smart Home Wide Angle Static Camera (1080P)
A high-definition image quality is crucial to monitoring your home when you’re away with the YI Smart Home Static Camera. Enjoy high-end security with an easy-to-use interface. All your videos are encrypted before being uploaded to the YI cloud, preventing critical data being lost or tampered with.
Blurams A21C Outdoor Pro Security Camera with Siren
Make your life a carefree one with Blurams A21C Outdoor Pro Security Camera with Siren. Features in smart AI facial/human/sound/motion detection to differentiate human, pet and other moving objects. Facial Recognition lets you know if your kid is back or alert you if there is a stranger.
IOL TECH