Smart Home Series: Would you let a robot clean your home?

Johannesburg – One of the older technologies before the smart era which managed to induct itself as part of today’s common smart home products is none other than the autonomous vacuum. While the concept had been theorised over 70 years ago by futurists, the robot vacuum was easily spotted in movies spanning the past few decades, even before the first popular smartphone was released.

Story continues below Advertisement

This month marks the 20-year birthday of one of the most popular robot vacuums – the Roomba, which became popular enough to call all autonomous cleaners by this name. As one of the earliest manufacturers to venture into the space, which became the general name among robot vacuum cleaners despite the brand or model, the Roomba was launched to the public as one of the first autonomous vacuum cleaners in 2002. Today Roomba ranks as one of the most popular and premium brands of autonomous cleaners. This is alongside many new brands and high-end vacuums with more cleaning features than ever.

Story continues below Advertisement

How do they work? For those who have yet to experience this kind of technology, robotic vacuum cleaners are more simply designed than expected. Most models feature three cleaning brushes, all facing the floor. The first two brushes rotate inward, making it easier to “sweep” toward the third brush, which gathers dirt into the suction mouth of the cleaner.

Story continues below Advertisement

These brushes require replacement after a certain period of use and are generally sold at the same place of purchase. These vacuum cleaners feature sensors around them, which allow them to navigate the home, under furniture, to clean the entire floor. Many of today’s autonomous vacuums also feature a mopping function. Some models require the user to replace the container, which captures dirt, with one that features a flat cleaning cloth and water tank.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unfortunately, while convenient in being able to mop the home, most robot vacuum cleaners with mopping functionality can only use water as opposed to detergents to prevent the mechanism from being damaged by such. Most autonomous cleaners can integrate themselves easily into a smart home, with apps designed for each. They can also be added to more popular ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit and Google Home. These apps enable the user to turn the product off and on and schedule cleaning and mopping tasks – this means walking into a clean home after work every day.

Are they worth it? Technology like robot vacuum cleaners is, of course, high-end and niche products, meaning that they come with a larger price tag which can go up to R20 000 and upward for premium brands like the Roomba. Fortunately, there is an answer to this kind of technology for the smart home from at least R3 000 for a decent and worthwhile product.

Meanwhile, popular brand names include, of course, Roomba and Chinese smartphone maker – Xiaomi. However, while all slightly expensive brands feature different cleaning functionality, satisfactory results come from unknown brands. For what they’re worth, these robotic vacuums are a lifeline to lazy bachelors and hard-working house moms. They can efficiently remove pet hair, small dirt and light objects. Despite this, the pricier the product, the better the suction power and thus the cleaning result.