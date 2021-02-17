Smart watches that can enhance your daily life

Remember the days when people only had few reasons why they needed to wear a watch? Well, that seems to be a thing in the past as watches have now evolved to become more than just timepieces for timekeeping. With tech companies constantly reinventing themselves and bringing out new inventions to enhance people’s day to day lives, watches have become gadgets that many people can rely on to get on with their lives. From monitoring your health, answering phone calls and streaming your favourite music to displaying weather information by just tapping or swiping, these devices have improved productivity by guiding human intelligence through different processes and handling time-consuming tasks while also saving time. Let's take a look at some of the amazing smart-watches that have surfaced in 2021 and enhanced people’s daily lives. Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Watch 3 combines smartphone-level productivity and leading health technology in one premium and classic device. Most advanced Galaxy watch yet, Galaxy Watch 3 helps you effortlessly manage your life and health. Galaxy Watch3 automatically detects hard falls with its enhanced accelerometer, sending an SOS to your emergency contact with your location. It also records your REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time to score and help improve the quality of your rest.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best Apple Watch yet. From the always-on display to the collection of health features, with an even brighter screen and added blood oxygen (SpO2) reader. Plus the Apple Watch comes in color for the first time. It can also save your life with elevated heart rate alerts and automatically connect you to emergency services if you fall.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch HD TruView display and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 10 days. It has multiple customisable straps and watch faces. Besides blood oxygen saturation monitoring, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 has 24x7 heart rate tracking and stress monitoring features as well. It is designed for fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts, as per the company.

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is the company's top-shelf smartwatch that comes with more advanced health and wellness features. Not only does it have an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen reading, but the Sense has the ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung's watch works with both Android (and to a lesser extent) iOS smartphones, and features GPS, a heart rate monitor and LTE (for a premium). It also can automatically track your activity and sleep. Based on Samsung's Tizen operating system, this Galaxy Watch boasts other useful features as Samsung Pay, onboard music via Spotify and heart health features.

