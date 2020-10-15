Sony launches Apple TV App on select smart TVs

San Francisco - Sony Electronics has announced that the Apple TV app is coming to its internet-connected TVs.

The Apple TV app is coming first to Sony's X900H series TVs via a software update that should be rolling out now in the US.

"Now with the Apple TV app, we are making great entertainment even more enjoyable, and easier for customers to access," Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America, said in a statement on Thursday.

Previously, users could watch Apple TV content on many smart TVs from Sony and other manufacturers, but only via AirPlay.

Now owners of X900H TVs will be able to browse and start playback from the Apple TV app directly on the device. It even supports streaming in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos.