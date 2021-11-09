South Africans can now get their hands on Microsoft's new Surface 4 Laptop

South Africans can now purchase the newly introduced Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. The world-renowned tech giant launched its new addition to the range in South Africa on Monday. The newly introduced gadget is set to retain the iconic design, details and materials that customers love. With its signature 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5” or 15” models, customers can choose Alcantara or metal finishes in a range of bold colours.

Modern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa Colin Erasmus said the company was thrilled to expand their growing Surface Laptop family. “We are excited to add Surface Laptop 4 to our growing Surface range locally. It powers modern multitasking demands, and combines a vibrant touchscreen display, large trackpad with gesture support and an industry-leading typing experience,” said Erasmus. “On the outside, you see style and sophistication. Effortlessly lift the screen, and this device will draw you into your flow. From the office, living room, coffee shop or classroom, nothing comes close to this device’s look and feel,” Erasmus added.

According to the statement issued by the company, the device is said to offer a built-in HD front-facing camera, with low-light capability and studio microphone array, making it possible to participate in work meetings or online video chats with crystal-clear sound. With the 201 PPI, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby® Atmos Omnisonic speakers, consumers will get a cinematic experience that immerses them in their favourite movies and shows from the comfort of anywhere. “Surface Laptop 4 can adjust to your preferred workflow and offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel® Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface® Edition (8 cores); in either case, customers will find a smooth experience that powers modern, multitasking demands,” the company said.