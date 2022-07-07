Spanish police seize three underwater drones used to smuggle drugs to Morocco

The sting, which included eight arrests, came after a 14-month operation into the ring, which involved self-driving vessels that have the capacity to hold 200kg of cargo over the strip of sea that connects southern Spain to Morocco.

The police said: "These devices could allow drug traffickers to transport large quantities of narcotics remotely across the Strait of Gibraltar.”

One of the devices was built to completion while the other two were in progress. They had GPS trackers attached to them, so they could be driven by a remote user with a tablet. They are believed to be a part of a scheme involving a drug gang in France seeking to smuggle cocaine.

Along with the drones, authorities confiscation six aerial drones, 14kg of hashish, 8kg of marijuana and £135 527 (about R3 million) in cash.