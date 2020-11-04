Spotify rolls out standalone streaming for Apple Watch

San Francisco - Swedish music streaming service Spotify has started rolling out support for standalone streaming through its app for Apple Watch.

The feature continues to be available in Beta and is not available for all users at this time but Spotify has confirmed it is rolling out the feature, reports TechCrunch.

The standalone streaming feature will allow users to stream music or podcasts via Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity directly from their wrist to a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

"We are focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want - regardless of the device or platform. After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch," the report quoted a Spotify spokesperson as saying.

Apple Watch users who have Spotify should see the new update on their devices.