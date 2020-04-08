Tech gadgets for the aspiring 'influencer'

Every generation brings about a whole host of trends that its predecessors are uncertain about. For Baby Boomers and Gen X, it’s the concept of ‘Influencers’.

The term is bestowed upon individuals who harness the power of social media and their own celebrity status to affect the purchasing decisions of others. Millennials and Gen-Zers have blown up the industry and have started ditching university to focus on living the ‘influencer’ lifestyle which has come to be seen as a lucrative career option.

Although it has taken some time for people and businesses to grasp the notion that Influencer Marketing is powerful, the role has gradually developed into a fully-fledged career that doles out a massive return on investment for influencers and brands alike.





If your social media accounts are starting to catch the eye of marketers and brands, and you’re considering turning it into a full time career, you’ll need the right equipment. From vlogging cameras to tripods, these are the tech gadgets your favourite Influencers are using:





Canon Powershot G7 X Mark II Camera

R9 895 from www.ormsdirect.co.za













If vlogging your day-to-day life, capturing memories and editing them all together into a YouTube video for your channel is your passion, having the right camera is a necessity. Most commonly used by daily-vloggers because it’s small and can be carried anywhere whilst still being able to record a top-quality video. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II is a premium high-performance compact camera with a large 1-inch 20.1 Megapixel sensor with astonishing low light capability and incredible colour accuracy.





Zhiyun Smooth-Q2 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

R2 699 from www.loot.co.za













Capturing the action and adventure of the outdoors - whether it’s filming a sporting event or the bustling streets of a foreign country, filming in public is almost impossible. From getting bumped in a crowd to having unsteady, tired arms, a shaky camera produces the lowest quality video, deeming beautiful footage useless. Gimbals are pivoted support structures that allow the rotation of an object about a single axis, aiding in stabalising cameras whilst shooting still pictures or videos in the outdoors.The Smooth-Q2 gimbal stabilizer from Zhiyun-Tech enables smartphones to capture smooth handheld footage, and then store it in your pocket. The compact device features a maximum load capacity of 260g for phones up to 8cm wide, meaning it can handle larger smartphones such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, or phones with accessories such as cases and add-on lenses. The gimbal automatically balances your phone, and it doesn't require rebalancing when using a different phone.





Razer Seirēn X

R1836 from www.razer.com













If you’re into gaming and are thinking about starting up your own streaming channel, having the right microphone will help you connect with your online audience without any hitches. Whether you’re sharing game theories or dishing witty commentary, audio is the most vital tool for bringing excitement, frustration to life whilst keeping viewers engaged. Using a supercardioid pickup pattern, sound is recorded at a tighter angle. This reduces unwanted background noise and allows you to deliver your voice loud and clear to your audience, so they never miss a single message. Most professional mics are bulky and difficult to operate, but the compact and sleek form factor of the Razer Seirēn X delivers a superior audio broadcasting experience while remaining as subtle as possible.





Joby Gorillapod 500 Action Camera Tripod

R533 from www.loot.co.za













There’s something fascinating about travel vloggers who explore the world by plane, train surfboard or motorbike and car. If you see yourself stepping into their shoes sometime soon, to capture outdoor action as it unfolds before you, this GoPro action video tripod if your new best friend. It opens up a new dimension of possibilities. The GorillaPod Action Tripod has a ball head, is versatile, flexible and lightweight allowing you to take you action videography to the limits of your imagination. Perfect for GoPro Hero 6 and GoPro Fusion.





Dracast LED140 Halo Daylight Ring Light

R4941 from www.loot.co.za













When eyeshadow palettes, strobe highlighters and liquid lipsticks are always on your mind, becoming a Beauty Guru is probably your dream job. If so, invest in your lighting, it’s the most important element in creating a perfectly shot beauty tutorial. Dracast's Halo Series LED ring lights are designed to provide a unique light source that is perfect for portrait and product photography and videography. The Halo LED140 fits around the lens of your camera and provides a 360° light source. This specialty light contains 192 surface mounted LEDs softened by an included light diffusion filter.





