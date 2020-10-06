Technology in Under Armour clothes can enhance athletes’ performance

Cape Town - Under Armour SA has launched Rush and Recover 2020 Offering online and in stores. Apollo Brands (the official distributors of Under Armour in SA) have released their latest Rush & recovery offering to the public. It is also available online with www.underarmour.co.za and in Brand House stores nationwide. So what is Rush and Recover? Rush technology captures the heat energy your body releases, recycles it into your body while your blood vessels widen and increase oxygen in the cells. These super oxygenated cells flow faster through wider vessels powering tired muscles. Recover tech

What started as a sleepwear solution for UA athletes worldwide expanded to the ultimate post-game, post train system to help restore muscles faster than ever. The technology in the printed fabric returns infrared energy to your body, boosting local blood flow and increasing the amount of oxygen reaching your muscles to help restore the muscles faster.

How can it benefit athletes?

This exciting and new technology aids in faster recovery, promotes restful sleep as well as increase blood flow.

“Minerals infused fibres woven into the garment covert this body’s energy into Far Infrared Waves and sending those waves back to the body,” said Under Armour in a statement.

“Once in the body, the infrared exposure; Boosts blood flow by widening the blood vessels; Increasing the oxygenation and regeneration of the blood; Deeply detoxifying it to rejuvenate organs and muscles. This all leads to giving the wearer more Speed, Strength and Stamina.”

The printed technology on the inside uses your body’s energy to increase the amount of oxygen reaching your muscles to restore the muscles at a faster rate. This printed technology can be used in a variety of fabrics, allowing UA to go beyond sleepwear and use the same technology in all types of gear, such as jackets, pants, leggings and T-shirts.

Recover technology helps the wearer recover faster and return better through; promoting better sleep; reducing inflammation; regulating the metabolism and aiding in muscles recovery.

IOL TECH