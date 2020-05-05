Technology that will help smart gardens thrive

Home gardening has become so essential during the lockdown as people try to reduce their trips outdoors by growing their own veggies and herbs instead of buying from busy supermarkets.

However, gardening isn’t the sort of activity you can just pick up on a whim. It requires a lot of time, dedication and the right tools. Whether picking up this new hobby has been a challenge because you didn’t inherit the green finger gene or because you simply don’t have the time, being tech-savvy in the garden may be the solution for you.

Smart gardens incorporate the latest technology gardening tools and electronics and apps to help those on the lookout for easier, less arduous and time-consuming ways to care for their garden.





Here are 5 must-have gadgets and apps for your smart garden:





Smart Sprinkler

R 2699 from www.lifestyle-electronics.co.za













Imagine the convenience of quenching parched soil with the tap of a button? This automatic sprinkler controller gives you a smarter way to water your garden. It can be controlled via smartphone from any corner of the world and work with the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hand-free voice control. Cover your entire garden with up to 9 zones of control.





Plant disease identifier

Free on the app store









Every disease, pest and deficiency leaves behind a specific pattern. Plantix recognises these patterns. One photo is enough and you know what your plant is missing. In our social network you can exchange experiences and information with like-minded people in the immediate area as well as with international experts. This way you will quickly get helpful answers and practical solutions for diseases, pests and deficiency symptoms.





Grow Smart Garden 3

R 1699 from digitalfarming.co.za













Click and Grow has a variety of smart gardens available on their website. The Smart Garden 3 takes care of your plants automatically. The NASA-inspired Smart Soil makes sure your plants get the optimal configuration of water, oxygen, and nutrients, while special LED grow lights provide them with the energy they need to thrive. No pesticides, plant hormones, or any other harmful substances are used.





Parrot Pot

R 1429 from www.itoys.co.za









Always forgetting to water your plants or forgetting the correct amount of water they need to flourish? The Parrot Pot is a smart flowerpot that helps your plants thrive. The self-watering system and four built-in sensors monitor your plant around the clock. From light to temperature and soil quality, in real-time, you can learn about your plant's specific needs through customised recommendations that help you better care for your plant. The "Perfect Drop" irrigation system waters your plant when it needs with the Parrot Pot also automatically adapting to the plant's natural life-cyle and adjusting water consumption accordingly, giving your plant just the right amount of water at the right time. You can also avoid coming home to wilted plants after going away on holiday with the"Plant Sitter" mode that ensures up to a month of unattended care.





Brinno Garden Watch Timelapse Camera

R 2290 from www.makro.co.za













Is there a pesky unidentified insect nibbling at your herb garden or perhaps a sneaky animal has been trampling over your flower beds? The Garden Watch cam is designed to help you closely monitor what happens when you step away from your garden to help you take better action. This 1.3-megapixel camera captures the growth of your garden over time by taking high-quality time-lapse photos at predetermined times and storing them for later viewing. The lens adjusts from 20 inches to capture close-ups to infinity allowing you to view the exact moment when a flower started to bloom. There are seven different time interval setting options (1 minute, 5 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, 24 hours, or user-defined) and custom-designed flexible mounting stake for insertion into the ground.



