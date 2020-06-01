The best face masks to help flatten the curve this Covid-19 lockdown

As the nation embarks on the new phase of lockdown, level 3, which will see more movement on the road, everyone is expected to follow precautionary measures and put on their mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The use of masks to cover your mouth not only ensures your safety from contracting the virus but it also an opportunity to help the country’s most vulnerable.

With these cloth masks, you can keep yourself and everyone around you safe while helping the nation to flatten the curve.

3 Layer Cloth Face Mask (Navy Blue)

These are heat treated and hot iron pressed for hygiene purposes. Convenience individually wrapped for easy use. With 4mm wide stretchy elasticated ear loop fasteners suited for all day use. They are also washable suitable for hand or machine wash.



https://www.loot.co.za/product/3-layer-cloth-face-mask-navy-blue/tfst-6920-g630