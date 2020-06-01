The best face masks to help flatten the curve this Covid-19 lockdown
As the nation embarks on the new phase of lockdown, level 3, which will see more movement on the road, everyone is expected to follow precautionary measures and put on their mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The use of masks to cover your mouth not only ensures your safety from contracting the virus but it also an opportunity to help the country’s most vulnerable.
With these cloth masks, you can keep yourself and everyone around you safe while helping the nation to flatten the curve.
3 Layer Cloth Face Mask (Navy Blue)
These are heat treated and hot iron pressed for hygiene purposes. Convenience individually wrapped for easy use. With 4mm wide stretchy elasticated ear loop fasteners suited for all day use. They are also washable suitable for hand or machine wash.
https://www.loot.co.za/product/3-layer-cloth-face-mask-navy-blue/tfst-6920-g630
Longclean Disposable Protection Mask - GB/T 32610-2016 (Pack of 50)
These breathable masks with non-woven skin and melt-blown friendly composite fabric come in handy as extra protection in avoiding infection transition or contamination. The moisture proof protective three-layer construction is appropriate for situations where exposure to dust, body fluids, and gaseous particles should be avoided.
https://www.loot.co.za/product/longclean-disposable-protection-mask-gb-t-32610-2016/ddhg-6871-g790
My Beauty Luv Luxury Face Protection Mask - Unisex
Hand-stitched with top quality soft neoprene (non-rubberised) blend material, this mask may assist from airborne germs and may protect your nose and mouth from constant touching of these areas with your fingers. This mask could also protect others from the spreading of germs from yourself.
https://www.loot.co.za/product/my-beauty-luv-luxury-face-protection-mask-unisex/fzvx-6881-g870
Double Layer Cotton Canvas Face Mask - Camo Combo (Set of 4)
Comfortable double layer cotton fabric face masks offer between 69% and 80% of the protection that are offered by surgical masks. These masks are washable and reusable.
https://www.loot.co.za/product/double-layer-cotton-canvas-face-mask-camo-combo-set/dgsd-6889-g630
