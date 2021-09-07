The new gadget that instantly adds a stand and grip to your phone

Need a more secure grip on your smartphone but don’t want to use those bulky round “sockets” you see everyone else has? Check out the CLCKR Universal Phone Grip & Stand. The Clckr phone grip helps ease the strain of holding a smartphone plus the stand supports your device in portrait or landscape mode.

Once it’s stuck on, it’s very simple to use. From the top, just pull and the plastic tab holding it in place will click off. It’ll fold open and then you can stick your hand in it for a more secure grip while using your phone. To change the CLCKR to stand mode, just take the top portion of it and click that into the tabs instead. This will form a “V” allowing you to stand up your phone in either portrait or landscape mode - allowing for hands free viewing of videos. Using the strap is comfortable and natural, making large phones feel much more compact and gripable when scrolling, playing games, or typing. The strap (which is coated with a antimicrobial film that kills up to 99.99% of germs) allows enough space for you to insert two or three fingers, making it easier to take selfies, type or play games with one hand.

Made out of plastic with a strip of sticky reusable 3M adhesive on its rear, once the Clckr is stuck on it will stay there until you decide to remove it. Tip for ensuring the Clckr stays put: Ensure that your phone is clean and dry and the case isn’t textured.