The top 10 smart gadgets in 2020

Remember the days when people never had to rely on the use of technology to get their day-to-day lives going? Well, that world is in well in the past as life currently revolves around various gadgets which enhance our daily lives. With tech companies rolling out gadgets for almost everything, from devices that help people to sleep at night to bathroom and kitchen gadgets, these devices have improved productivity by guiding human intelligence through different processes and handling time-consuming tasks while also saving money. It goes without saying that Covid-19 has also fueled the use of many digital devices which have never been properly embraced or used to their full potential. The use of gadgets has accelerated and now being appreciated much more than before the pandemic. Let's take a look at some of the amazing gadgets that have surfaced in 2020 and enhanced people’s daily lives. iPhone 12 and 12 pro MagSafe Charger

The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Google’s Pixel Buds

Last year, Google had our favourite smartphones, and this year it came out swinging with its own take on wireless buds. The Pixel Buds are easily the most comfortable earbuds. They'll seamlessly switch from music to video calls, and work pretty well to drown out background noise.

Osmo Pocket

This device is a fully functional, stabilized 4K camera. The Osmo Pocket fits, yes, right into your pocket and packs a wallop more powerful than some film crews. With the 4K-capable capture and its head mounted on a stabilizing gimbal, you get clean, completely un-shaky shots.

Samsung Wireless Charging Pad

Using Qi Inductive Charging Technology, this charging unit cuts cables and charges your phone on contact. It’s compatible with Qi equipped devices, including the Samsung Galaxy range. The Wireless Charging Pad leaves your device visible and accessible so you can still use it while it charges.

HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser

The HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser is a small pouch that can hold your phone even a large one like the Galaxy Note20 or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Once you zip it up and press a button, it uses ultraviolet light to kill up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses.

Raspberry Pi 400 With Compact Keyboard

This is a compact keyboard with an ARM-based computer built in. Just plug it into a TV or monitor using one of its two micro HDMI ports, insert a microSD card, attach a power cord and mouse, and you’ve got yourself a basic computer for day-to-day tasks

No Touch Forehead Thermometer by iHealth

Health Thermometer PT3 is an infrared No-Touch forehead thermometer that gives you 1-second testing to know the current body temperature. It is fast-testing and you can get a reading instantly. It is also quite safe and hygienic with a no-touch design and non-invasive measurement. It boasts a gentle vibration to alert when a reading is completed.

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gaming monitor, with specs that make it worth every penny. It has a curved 49-inch screen with a frankly ludicrous 5120×1440 resolution (that’s a 32:9 ratio), so not only will it completely fill your field of view, it’ll also fill your desk.

Huawei P40 Series smartphones

Huawei P40 series has specs that will have you drooling all over your current blower. P40 series is the camera, which promises magnificent pictures off the back of its 1/1.28-inch sensor, ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses (10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom on the P40+, and a fierce amount of souped-up artificial intelligence to spruce up your snaps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Meet the first-ever folding glass screen on a Galaxy. Yes, folding glass. Made of Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, it sets you up for an epic view with a smooth flat screen.

