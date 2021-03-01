These are the best noise-cancelling headphones to look out for in 2021

With tech giants such as Sony, Bose and Sennheiser blazing ahead in the front row seat and constantly bringing out high-tech improvements on their headphones, these gadgets have now evolved to become more than just small loudspeakers to let a single user listen to an audio source privately. From how well they can eliminate outside noise, enhanced sound quality, battery life, and supporting multipoint pairing so you can connect to two audio sources at once, headphones are now essential pieces for finding some peace when you’re in a shared living space. Although tech companies have been reinventing themselves and bringing out new inventions to enhance their features, the noise-canceling feature has been a focal point in many of these gadgets. Let's take a look at some of the amazing noise-cancelling headphones that have surfaced in 2021. SONY WH-1000XM4

A built-in analogue amplifier integrated into the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 realises an unmatched signal-to-noise ratio for low distortion and exceptional sound quality for portable devices. Powerful 40mm drivers, with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms, make the headphones perfect for handling heavy beats and can reproduce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz.

APPLE AIRPODS MAX

AirPods Max combines high-fidelity audio with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation to deliver an unparalleled listening experience. Each part of their custom-built driver works to produce sound with ultra-low distortion across the audible range. From deep, rich bass to accurate mids and crisp, clean highs, you’ll hear every note with a new sense of clarity.

BOSE NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES 700

Critically acclaimed for their powerful noise canceling, astonishing sound, and unrivaled voice pickup, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 help turn any space into the perfect place to listen to music, get work done, or just shut out the world for a few moments and relax.

BEATS SOLO PRO

You can switch seamlessly between Noise Cancelling with real-time audio calibration, or Transparency Mode to stay aware of your surroundings. Also activate Auto On/Off with folding and unfolding, and take calls, skip songs, and control volume with one button on the ear cup via the Apple H1 chip.

MICROSOFT SURFACE HEADPHONES 2

Designed for all-day comfort, improved sound quality, and more battery life, Surface Headphones 2 features voice, touch, and fingertip controls with 13 levels of active noise cancellation. Now available in Light Gray and Matte Black.3

