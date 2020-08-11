Toshiba officially quits computer business after 35 years

Tokyo - Toshiba is ending its 35-year run in the laptop business.

The Japanese company sold 80.1 percent of its PC business to Sharp for $36 million two years ago. In January 2019, Sharp renamed the division Dynabook. In June, Sharp exercised its right to buy the remaining 19.1 percent of the outstanding shares

Just a week ago, the company made a statement that the deal was completed.

“Toshiba Corporation hereby announces that it has transferred the 19.9% of the outstanding shares in Dynabook Inc. that it held to Sharp Corporation. As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharp,” Toshiba said in a statement.

The company made its first laptop debut in 1985 with the T1100, and it was later on described as the world’s first mass-market laptop computer. It did not have a hard drive, and it ran entirely from floppy disks. It was followed by the T1000 and T 1200 in 1987 it had limited floppy-based DOS machines, with the operating system stored in ROM.