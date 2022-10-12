Vivo becomes the official smartphone of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Global technology company Vivo was announced as the official smartphone for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. “Football has the power to bring people together,” Spark Ni, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at Vivo, said in a statement.

In the statement Vivo said that it believed that developing both sport and technology was similar because empowering people to “live a better life through continuous breakthroughs and innovations” was a shared philosophy. Vivo said that through the sponsorship the company would play an integral role in “helping Fifa host an open and inclusive event for all people around the world”. Global football fans are invited to record epic moments to spread happiness around the world.

“Vivo believes that innovation can help football fans build a community and share exciting World Cup experiences with everyone across the globe, whether they are watching the games at a football stadium or enjoying the experience from afar,” Ni said. The X Fold+ – a new foldable device – is the brand’s first official foldable smartphone and is set to appear in Qatar 2022 matches. Vivo signed a six-year sponsorship agreement with Fifa in 2017, making this year’s event in Qatar the second World Cup Vivo has sponsored.

“Vivo remains committed to supporting the development of football through its various football sponsorships,” the company said in a statement. “As one of the oldest sports, football is hugely popular around the world. It embodies teamwork and pursuing the same outcome to achieve one goal. “Regardless of race, gender, and age, football always has the power to bring people from different cultural backgrounds together to build strong connections and break barriers.”

