WATCH: Meet the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED

The ZenBook 14X is the latest addition to the ASUS ZenBook 14 lineup. If you are looking for a traditional clamshell-style notebook, this is ASUS’ top-tier option. With its angular profile and distinctive spun-metal finish on the front panel, it is unmistakably a ZenBook.

All of the ASUS OLED laptops are able to maintain colour detail at any brightness, so you can adapt the brightness according to your usage environment. With lower brightness needed on OLED displays, less blue light penetrates your eyes. The highlight of this notebook is most certainly its display. It’s a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3, as well as supporting 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 550 nits of brightness. ScreenPad is a secondary external display and the new ScreenXpert 2 features a more intuitive user interface as well as many shortcut functions, allowing quick access to a variety of applications. The functionality may take a little while to come to grips with, but once you do the secondary display is a great extra - and being able to easily navigate between your Spotify playlists whilst working on documents makes life so much more enjoyable!

The keyboard also benefits from ASUS' ErgoLift design, using the display cover as a prop to lift the back of the notebook up by a few degrees. This creates a gentle tilt that not only makes it more comfortable to type on, it also increases the ventilation space under the chassis for improved heat dissipation. The new Power key design not only avoids accidental touch by users but also integrates the Fingerprint function, giving users more security login option