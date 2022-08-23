WATCH: Ultra-fast charging smartphone tested

Johannesburg – Almost all premium (and some affordable) smartphones come with fast charging capability, however ultra-fast charging is becoming more prevalent so we put it to the test to see how truly good it actually is. Ultra-fast charging smartphones have not been around for too many years and today many manufacturers boast charging functionality to offer a 100% power-up in less than 40 minutes.

Ultra-fast charging is made possible through a Type-C USB connection and a specialised power adapter accompanying the smartphone in the box. Typically these adapters vary in rate of power flow or more simply the numbers on the adapter before the “W”. Fast charging smartphones are typically supported by a 20W and upward charging adapter. For comparison, many of Samsung’s flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 Ultra are supported by a maximum charge speed from a 25W adapter. Their ultra-premium segment of devices, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra, 22+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, can support supercharging from a 45W adapter.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a 50% charge in 30 minutes with speculation that it can support a fast charge of up to 27W. Apple, however, designed a 20W charger for the iPhone but also currently retails a 35W dual USB-C port power adapter intended for the MacBook Air but can be used with its smartphones and tablets. In terms of leaders of super-fast charging pack – locally stocked brands feature 35W and higher charge support. Oppo, for example, boxes its Reno7 5G with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge power adapter, boasting a full charge in under 40 minutes, just one of the highest available right now. Globally, the Vivo iQOO 7 reigns supreme as the fastest-charging smartphone in the world this year, featuring a colossal 120W fast charging speed, gloating a full recharge from 0 to 100% in 18 minutes. Meanwhile, its near rival the Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a 120W power adapter and advertises a full charge in 25 minutes.

However, Xiaomi also has a decent ultra-fast charging smartphone in the form of the Xiaomi 12, available locally, and shipped along with an impressive 67W power adapter. But just how good is ultra-fast charging and can Xiaomi 12 give some insight? Watch the video below to see the results as we put the Xiaomi 12’s fast charging to the test: IOL recently reported that more robust battery life and faster charging smartphones look set to improve with the availability of 120W smartphone charging in some countries.

