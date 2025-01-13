Weirdest tech and gadgets from CES 2025

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, concluded in Las Vegas on Friday, showcasing latest advancement, new products and solutions in consumer technology. AI continues to be top theme at CES 2025, with new applications of AI across the show floor, driving everything from AI-powered chips to AI-enabled drug discovery to smart factory solutions.

But there were also some truly bizarre technology unveilings and demonstrations as well. Graphic News: CES 2025 The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from Las Vegas is wrapping up for another year, following a week of technology unveilings and demonstrations. As with previous events there have been a slew of cool new gadgets on show, but also some head-scratchers that make you wonder “Why on earth have they done that?”