What is The Intelligent Edge and why do businesses need it to survive?

Dell Technologies introduces another five-episode Work from Anywhere Tech Talk Series, that tackles the latest Tech Trends in South Africa, and the globe. The series also looks at the products that can be used to digitise businesses in the current, rapidly changing market conditions they find themselves in. The series takes viewers through an informative journey looking at how organisations can take advantage of market conditions to benefit of themselves and their customers.

Join Jonathan Ryall, Client Solutions Field Product Manager at Dell Technologies South Africa in the first episode of the “Work from Anywhere Tech Talk Series” as he delves into “The Intelligent Edge” with Tony Bartlett, Director Data Centre Compute at Dell Technologies, South Africa. The pair discuss how organisations, across industries, are looking to the Edge to improve agility and customer experiences.

But what exactly is the “Intelligent Edge” and what sort of benefits can it bring to organisations who are increasingly needing to be agile to adapt, and ultimately survive?

Bartlett explains that the Edge is essentially where business happens or transacts, so if you think of a retailer, that is the shop floor, if you think of a factory, the Edge is the factory floor. A more complex example could also be a mine, where the Edge could be underground, where the actual mining is taking place.

Looking to what the “Intelligent Edge” is and how it can be used to transform business is where technology comes into play, where the physical and digital world intersect. Bartlett explains that the Intelligent Edge is where data is analysed at the Edge location (i.e. where the data is generated like the shop floor for example) and “solutions” are developed at the site where the data is generated.