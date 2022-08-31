Why 82% of iPhone 14 displays will be from this Android maker

If you’re planning on purchasing the iPhone 14 when it’s released later this year, it’s more than likely its display will be produced by Samsung. According to display market research firm DSCC, the South Korean electronics manufacturer, synonymous with its premium Galaxy S series smartphone, is dominating panel shipments for the next Apple iPhone through the Samsung Display (SDC) division.

Story continues below Advertisement

DSCC reported that Apple had procured 82% of panels from Samsung Display, with 12% coming from its South Korean counterpart LG Display (LDC) and the remaining 6% from the Chinese BOE technology group. “By panel supplier, SDC has a remarkable 82% of projected June to September volumes. Last year, SDC had an 83% share of June to September volumes last year, so they barely lost ground despite BOE’s and LGD’s efforts. LGD has reportedly been constrained so far this year as we hear it has not yet been qualified to ship iPhone 14 Pro Max panels to Apple through August due to some technical challenges,” Ross Young, CEO and co-founder of DSSC, said. Meanwhile, four months of research by DSSC revealed that iPhone 14 accounted for the highest share of shipments of 29%, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 27%, with the iPhone 14 Pro accounting for 26% and the iPhone 14 Max with a 19% share – an indication of which devices of the new range Apple expect to sell.

“The Pro Max share is lower than previously projected as LGD is not yet qualified to ship LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) Pro Max production models to Apple. On a panel production basis, which we also track, the iPhone 14 Max’s share rises to 21% over this period due to the amount of volume being produced in September,” Young said. Young added that the iPhone 14 Max was behind after August but was finally catching up in September with the second highest volume on both a production and shipment basis. Apple’s Far Out event, which is expected to act as the launch of the next models of the iPhone and other Apple products, is scheduled to take place in Cupertino on September 7.

Story continues below Advertisement

Devices forming part of the launch include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the possibility of Apple Watches. The next iPhone series is expected to see upgrades across the board and among all its specifications. At the same time, first-hand experience with the smartphone revealed that the camera might not live up to its predecessors’ low-light capabilities, as previously reported by IOL. IOL Tech