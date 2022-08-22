Why you're better off buying an iPhone 13 than waiting for the next one

Johannesburg - According to early impressions and leaked information, the iPhone 14, expected to be launched in the coming months, might not be able to stack up against its predecessor. With the launch of the next iPhone just weeks away, the Apple rumour mill has been steadily churning out leaked information as early as the launch of the previous model in September last year.

However, the latest rumours based on "hands-on" experience reveal that the next iPhone could pale in comparison to key features and standards expected from Apple. According to tweets by known iPhone blogger @LeaksApplePro, the next iPhone will see many upgrades but may disappoint in low-light camera capability. In a thread of tweets, LeaksApplePro mentions various points relating to the next iPhone. Here's a summary of what's expected of the iPhone 14:

●The new pill hole design doesn't add anything new by looking different but functions similarly. ●It's thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). ●The new 48MP sensor could be one of the best in a smartphone with enough light. Still, there's some optimisation regarding night mode, which is apparently worse than the 13 Pro in that field, with a substantial amount of noise.

●Battery life is expected to go up by a couple of hours on the 14 Pro. ●The speakers have been improved with overall clearer audio. ●The display quality is the same as on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

●The new camera system on the Pro iPhones is expected to look "massive". A source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

-The new pill+hole doesn’t add anything new. It looks different, but it pretty much works like the notch. Once you get used to it it's "gone".



-It's thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022 According to speculation, the next models are also expected to be faster. However, IOL also recently reported that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the only models to be launched that will feature Apple's updated A16 chip set.

This means that only the ultra-premium models will feature the new chip set. In contrast, base models are expected to include the A15 chip found in the iPhone 13. Despite this, while the A15 makes for a powerful chip, an iPhone released in 2022 sporting the same chip from a model launched last year means an even more dated chip in the following year. Meanwhile, Apple's System-on-Chip (SoC) is to be followed. In that case, 2023 will see the phone maker launch the "A17" chip.