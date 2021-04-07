Will.i.am launches smart mask with built-in headphones and charging port
will.i.am is launching a smart mask.
The Black Eyed Peas rapper has joined forces with Honeywell and costume designer Jose Fernandez on a XUPERMASK, which protects you from coronavirus as well as featuring noise-cancelling headphones, a charging port and LED lights.
He told the New York Times newspaper: "We are living in sci-fi times. The pandemic is straight out of a friggin' movie. We are wearing masks from yesterday's movie. So I wanted to make a mask to fit the era that we're in."
The mask comes in black and orange or white, grey and orange.
In a statement, will.i.am added: "We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we've engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style."
Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, added: "XUPERMASK offers wearers cutting-edge design and functionality. Its blend of fashion, technology and function is unparalleled.
"We are proud to have partnered with will.i.am on this unique and innovative project."
The XUPERMASK - which also has seven hours of battery built in - retails for $299.
BANG ShowBiz Tech