Wits hails Post Office for delivering laptops to students

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has delivered almost 5 000 laptops to the homes of disadvantaged Wits students across the country to enable online learning. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations in the country, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) had to suspend contact teaching and commenced with emergency remote teaching and learning on the 20th of April 2020. With the move to online learning, the University established a Mobile Computing Bank that granted qualifying students access to a mobile device for online learning purposes. Wits made a partnership with the SAPO to ensure that students who needed mobile devices could continue learning during the lockdown. Through its Speed Services Courier Unit, SAPO successfully delivered 5 000 laptops to the homes of students including in rural areas. SAPO acting CEO, Ivumile Nongogo hailed the sterling service of the SAPO staff who ensured the seamless delivery of mobile devices to Wits students.

“I want to commend our drivers and other employees for their dedication during this time when regular transport connections were not available. This is another example of the role that the Post Office plays in making South Africa’s infrastructure work and bringing services to the people,” he said.

Professor Adam Habib, Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal expressed his deep gratitude towards the SAPO.

“All devices were delivered promptly by SAPO employees to students at various locations across the country (including many rural areas), thus enabling the students to participate in the University’s online academic programme. This project is an exemplar of how public institutions can work together efficiently to achieve a common good that benefits society,” he said.

“We are appreciative of the SAPO and its efficient delivery of services that have positively impacted the lives of thousands of students. This mutually beneficial relationship has benefitted students, Wits, and the SAPO and we look forward to partnering on similar projects in the future,” concluded Habib.

IOL TECH