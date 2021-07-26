World's first Alexa coffee machine launches in UK and Europe

The A Modo Mio Voicy - which is currently only available in the UK and Europe - has been created in collaboration with the tech giant, and it's the first of its kind.

Lavazza has launched the world's first coffee machine with Amazon's Alexa built in.

The machine - which lets users simply say, "Alexa, make me an espresso" to get their drink - also lets you set the temperature and volume through voice comments, and you can even save preferences.

It also comes with the usual Alexa functions, letting you access the weather, traffic reports, messages, calls, music and more.

Eric King, Alexa Director EU, commented: "We are extremely proud of this partnership with Lavazza.