25 000 copies of Scott Pilgrim game sold in less than 3 hours on Switch

‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game’ has set a new physical game pre-order record for publisher Limited Run Games.

Pre-orders for the physical version of the hit video game reached 45,000 copies on the Nintendo Switch, with an additional 15,000 units on the PlayStation 4.

Limited Run Games president and owner Douglas Bogart revealed on Twitter: “In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch! Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time!”

He updated fans three days later, writing: “Close to 45,000 Switch copies sold this weekend! Jeebus!

“The Scott Pilgrim love is real! Also, close to 10,000 individual donations to @GameHistoryOrg!”