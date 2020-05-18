50 teams to battle it out in Gamers Without Borders tournament

Gamers Without Borders will host a Fortnite tournament featuring 50 teams as part of its $10 million International Elite initiative for charity, the group announced Sunday. The purpose of the events is to raise money for coronavirus-relief charity foundations. The Fortnite battle, which will take place from Tuesday through Thursday, will be fourth tournament. It will feature 40 two-man teams from across Europe and 10 more from the Middle East and Africa. The tournament has a total of $2 million in winnings. Six matches will take place each day, with $500,000 up for grabs on both Tuesday and Wednesday before $1 million will be at stake on Thursday. The winning teams will send $150,000 to their chosen charities on the first two days, while the remaining $350,000 will be shared between all other participating tandems to distribute. The first-place finisher on Thursday will secure $300,000 for the charity of its choice, while the remaining $700,000 will be divided between the other 49 teams and their respective charities. The $30,000 Social Distancing Cup, a charity esports tournament run by Generation Esports, is just past its midpoint.

Bethesda Softworks, the video game publisher behind titles such as Fallout 76 and the Doom reboot, announced it will donate $1 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

"With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts," Bethesda said in a joint statement with its holding company, ZeniMax Media.

The donation will split into three parts:

--$500,000 will go to Direct Relief, which specializes in delivering medical supplies and personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders and healthcare workers.

--$250,000 to UNICEF, the United Nations agency that is working with first responders and healthcare givers to provide relief to children and their families.

--$250,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the communities where Bethesda has studios and offices. "This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world," the statement read.

Bethesda is also encouraging maintaining personal connections while observing social distancing through its #BethesdaAtHome livestreaming campaign.

Field Level Media