Activision deal will help Microsoft to 'democratise game building'

Microsoft's Activision deal will help the company to "democratise game building". Satya Nadella, the US software company’s chief executive, has explained the firm's ambition behind the $75 billion acquisition, which is the world’s biggest-ever tech deal.

Nadella explained that the purchase would enable it to "democratise game building, which today is only done in the context of entertainment". The Microsoft boss told the Financial Times newspaper: "We can start dreaming [that] through these metaverses I can literally be in the game, just like I can be in a conference room with you in a meeting. That metaphor ... will manifest itself in different contexts."