AI-based technique may detect prostate cancer from urine

Seoul - A novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technique may help in diagnosing prostate cancer from urine within only twenty minutes with almost 100 per cent accuracy, a new study suggests.

The research team, including Kwan Hyi Lee from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), developed this technique by introducing a smart AI analysis method to an electrical signal-based ultra-sensitive biosensor.

"This research developed a smart biosensor that can rapidly diagnose prostate cancer with almost 100 per cent accuracy only through a urine test, and it can be further utilized in the precise diagnoses of other cancers using a urine test," said Lee.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men. Patients are determined to have prostate cancer primarily based on Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), a cancer factor in blood.

However, as diagnostic accuracy is as low as 30 per cent, a considerable number of patients undergo additional invasive biopsy and thus suffer from resultant side effects, such as bleeding and pain, the researchers said.