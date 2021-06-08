Aliens abducting Fortnite players

Aliens have started to abduct players on 'Fortnite'.

A number of users have reported being "abducted" by UFOs whilst playing the game as they are picked up by a green flashing light and then dropped elsewhere in another field.

It comes after it was revealed 'Fortnite' had more players than any other game on PlayStation or Xbox in March.

Figures show that the money-spinning title was the most popular on PlayStation and Xbox in the US during last month.

The NPD Group's research emphasises the popularity of 'Fortnite', which tops the table ahead of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare'. The top-five list is rounded out by 'Grand Theft Auto V', 'Minecraft', and 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'.

The results of the study have been published on Twitter by Mat Piscatella, an executive director of the NPD Group.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "According to The NPD Group’s Player Engagement Tracker, Fortnite enjoyed the most unique active users in the month of March on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. (sic)"

Meanwhile, figures recently revealed that the UK video games industry earned a record £7 billion in 2020.

The UK games industry body Ukie confirmed that the sector thrived amid the coronavirus crisis, with millions of people turning to gaming as a means of curing their boredom during the lockdowns.

Jo Twist, the chief executive of Ukie, said: "The figures confirm just how valuable games proved to people across the country during one of the toughest years of our lives.

"We all know how important entertainment, technology and creativity have been over the last year."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming