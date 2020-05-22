Allies and foes unite in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launch Trailer

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios has released the official launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the new expansion available digitally first beginning May 26. In the launch trailer, the story picks up directly where Mortal Kombat 11 left off as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, is ready to activate Kronika’s Hourglass and restart history. The fierce Fire God is forced to team up with the most unlikely of allies in the villainous Shang Tsung, after Kronika’s Crown has been destroyed. The soul-stealing sorcerer, along with Fujin and Nightwolf, must now g on on a time-bending adventure into the past to recover the Crown as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

The entire Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available digitally beginning May 26, including the addition of new playable fighters – Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop.

The trailer showcases the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race.

RoboCop makes his franchise debut and features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, accompanied by Stage Fatalities and the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s, allowing players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness.

These features will be available on May 26 as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.

