Amazon and Westworld producers join forces to launch new Fallout series

American tech giants’ subsidiary Amazon Studios has joined forces with the creators of Westworld to bring a TV series based on the hit video-game series "Fallout" to live. The news of the collaboration surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, July 2 when Amazon Studios tweeted a short teaser for the series, which shows an old TV set and the words "please stand by." #PleaseStandBy. @Fallout @BethesdaStudios #KilterFilms pic.twitter.com/IEDr7AkVvD — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) July 2, 2020

According to the reports by Business Tech Amazon's series will be made by Kilter Films, a production company run by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the showrunners behind the "Westworld" series.

"Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios," Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy added

Director of Bethesda, Todd Howard told Deadline there have been discussions about a "Fallout" series for the past decade. "It was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios," said Howard.

Amazon Studios' co-head of TV Albert Cheng told Deadline that Joy and Nolan were the "perfect storytellers to bring this series to life." This is according to an article published by Business Insider.

IOL TECH