Among Us will have new account system and new map

'Among Us' has announced plans for an account system and a new map. The hugely popular online social deduction game has released its latest update, while also revealing upcoming features set to be implemented in the future. The team teased: "We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December. This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking. "They may be a bit barebones at first but things like friendslists will also come at a later date after launch." The Steam update has also detailed vague plans for a new Henry Stickmin themed map.

The post continued: "We’re hard at work on a new map (It’s Henry Stickmin themed!). This map is currently looking bigger than Polus!

"The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!"

Currently, 'Among Us' has only been "translated into a few languages", and developer Innersloth itself admits more can be done.

The studio added: "We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages (More than we currently have, not ready to share quite which languages yet).

"To all the people offering to translate, thanks for reaching out, but we’ve got it under control!"

Although there is more coming in the future, Innersloth isn't "ready to share yet" when it comes to certain developments, and they noted there is "no real official roadmap" for the planned updates announced this week.

They explained: "We have lots of things planned, but no real official roadmap. We play things pretty loose so we can tackle what we think the game needs most.

"We also don’t want to promise anything and then not provide it so it’s a scary thing to share."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming