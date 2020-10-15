Apple Arcade set to get new game titles

San Francisco - Apple has announced two new game titles Reigns: Beyond and The Pathless which are coming soon to its Cloud gaming service Apple Arcade.

"Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: The Pathless. As the Hunter, you must explore forests and tundras with your eagle companion to uncover puzzles and hunt down corrupt spirits," the company said in a tweet on Wednesday.

‘The Pathless' is set to launch on November 12. It's an open world puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of an archer with an eagle companion and fight battles to eliminate a dark curse.

Meanwhile, ‘Reigns: Beyond' is the fourth game in the Reigns series, which includes the original Reigns title, Reigns: Her Majesty, and Reigns: Game of Thrones.

"Take on intergalactic stardom while recruiting alien band members and navigating your way through a space tour," the company said.