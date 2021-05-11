Apple vs. Epic court battle: Xbox believed two major Nintendo Switch games were coming in 2020

Xbox expected 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' and 'Metroid Prime 4' to be released last year.

The brand's business boss Lori Wright has testified in the ongoing Apple vs. Epic court case, and a redacted internal Microsoft document was entered into evidence.

As reported by GameSpot, plenty of the information is old and outdated - such as using Project Scarlett instead of Xbox Series X - but of note is a slide called 'Worldwide High-Profile Competitive Console Exclusives'.

On this page, the company listed the two games among ones they believed would be launching in 2019-2020.

The document is dated to August 2020, and Microsoft still thought the Nintendo Switch titles - which are yet to get confirmed release dates - could have dropped last year.

Regarding PlayStation - which MIcrosoft counts as its main rival - they listed the likes of 'Horizon: Forbidden West', 'Gran Turismo 7' and 'Deathloop' as potential releases in 2020 or 2021.

While both 'Deathloop' and 'Horizon: Forbidden West' are set to launc this year, 'Gran Turismo 7' will be available in 2022.

The document also refers to three "high-profile" Xbox games for the firster quarter of 2021, although these were redacted.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming