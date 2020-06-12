Bethesda’s DEATHLOOP and Ghostwire: Tokyo announced as PS5 Exclusives

On Thursday, Sony’s PlayStation revealed the new PlayStation 5 as well as the exciting games that can be played.



Bethesda Softworks revealed that two titles announced at last year’s Bethesda E3 Showcase, DEATHLOOP and Ghostwire: Tokyo, will release exclusively for console on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) System. Both titles will take advantage of the power of the PS5’s next-gen hardware to create exciting and immersive new experiences for gamers. Each title also debuted gameplay through two new trailers shown during the event.

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP is an innovative first-person shooter launching exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon. Arkane Lyon is the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. DEATHLOOP will continue Arkane’s signature gameplay design, challenging gamers to play their own way.

As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity.



The only chance of escape? Break the endless loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna. She is equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle. DEATHLOOP is launching Holiday 2020.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

From Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks comes Ghostwire: Tokyo, a next-gen action-adventure game coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021. Your job is to investigate the streets of a Tokyo beset by spirits and supernatural threats with an arsenal of powerful tech and elemental abilities at your command. Tango has taken full advantage of the power of the PS5’s next-gen hardware to create an immersive and mysterious world to explore.

Assets and the fact sheets oan both games can be found here on the PressVault: press.bethsoft.com

